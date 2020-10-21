Trumbull girls volleyball beats Warde

Trumbull High’s girls’ volleyball team improved to 5-1 with a 3-0 (25-15, 25-9, 25-8) victory over Fairfield Warde on Tuesday,

Coach Nicole Trommelen’s Eagles will face off with crosstown rival St Joseph on Thursday.

Versus Warde, the Eagles were led by middle hitter Ada Sadlier with 9 kills, 4 aces and 2 blocks.

Senior setter Ali Castro added 21 assists and 4 aces.

Senior libero Kat Zanvettor had 5 digs and 5 aces.