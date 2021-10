The seventh-ranked Trumbull High girls cross country team went 3-0 in an FCIAC quad-meet against Darien, Stamford and host Fairfield Ludlowe..

The Eagles (13-2 overall) won 22-44 against Stamford, 21-34 against Darien and 22-33 against Fairfield Ludlowe.

Trumbull senior captain Kali Holden won the 3.1-mile race on the Ludlowe campus in a season-best 18:46. She took command from the start of the race and defeated top runners from both Ludlowe (Anna Keeley) and Darien (Mairead Cas). It was Holden’s fourth first-place finish on the season.

Senior captain Evelyn Marchand (20:36) and junior Abigail Poplawski (20:43) took fourth and fifth, respectively.

Sophomore Leela Kocinsky placed 10th (21:08), while classmates Bridget Walsh (21:40) and Isabel O’Brien (22:01) were 12th and 13th, respectively. Junior Gabby Pavlov finished 16th (22:40).

“As we entered this season, we knew we would have to be strategic in our team racing approach,” Trumbull coach Jim McCaffrey said. “The system we have built has yielded confidence from our top runners to our entire varsity contingent.”

Trumbull will now in compete in the FCIAC championship meet on Wednesday, Oct. 20, at New Canaan’s Waveny Park. Two years ago, the Eagles finished second at the FCIAC meet. Last fall, the FCIAC had a truncated league meet due to COVID-19 measures, and Trumbull won the Eastern Regional title.

“We are a team worth watching in the postseason,” McCaffrey said. “We are loose and confident. If we execute our race plan in the same manner that we have been, we are going to surprise a lot of teams in the next few weeks.”