Trumbull girls soccer wins on Senior Night

Trumbull defeated Bridgeport Central 8-0 on Senior Night Wednesday.

Lauren Mecca scored two goals. Grace Lesko, Sara McStravick, Erin Melia, Nina Pizzicarola, Ana Carlos and Lauren Delaney had one goal each.

Carlos and Lesko are senior team captains for coach Rich Sutherland’s team.

Also honored were classmates Elizabeth Foley, Mecca, Melia, Sona Korchinsky, Chelsea Cunha, Ellie Malin, Megan Montalvo, Pizzicarola, Hannah Seymour and McStravick.