Trumbull girls soccer team blanks Stamford

Trumbull’s girls’ soccer team shut out Stamford, 4-0, on Monday.

Mia DiBello scored two goals to lead coach Rick Sutherland’s Eagles (2-2) past the hosting Black Knights.

Erin Melia and Lauren Mecca each scored a goal.

Grace Lesko and Sophia Lowenberg had assists.

Avery Rice had no shots to stop in the first half and Ellie Malin had six saves in the second.