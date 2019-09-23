https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/article/Trumbull-girls-soccer-team-blanks-Stamford-14462648.php
Trumbull girls soccer team blanks Stamford
Trumbull’s girls’ soccer team shut out Stamford, 4-0, on Monday.
Mia DiBello scored two goals to lead coach Rick Sutherland’s Eagles (2-2) past the hosting Black Knights.
Erin Melia and Lauren Mecca each scored a goal.
Grace Lesko and Sophia Lowenberg had assists.
Avery Rice had no shots to stop in the first half and Ellie Malin had six saves in the second.
