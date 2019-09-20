Trumbull girls soccer falls to unbeaten Ridgefield

Trumbull High’s girls’ soccer team lost a 3-0 decision to two-time defending Class LL state champion Ridgefield on Thursday.

The Tigers took a 2-0 halftime lead on goals scored by Julia Bragg and Natasha Riek.

“Ridgefield came to play,” Trumbull head coach Rich Sutherland said. “Even though we talked about it, I think we got caught up in the moment and it (the two scores) was frustrating.

Ridgefield (3-0-0) has opened the 2019 season with three shutouts.

“We have some young players that are a year older and a year stronger,” Ridgefield head coach Iain Golding said. “I’m very happy with our senior leadership and the way our captains have stepped into their roles.”

Kelly Chittenden is now in charge of the defense, moving into the goaltender position in place of the graduated Lauren Castle, who was named the Most Outstanding Player in last year’s title game.

“I think our team worked very well...We stepped it up, it was a big game,” said Chittenden, who made seven saves. “I give all the props to my defenders...They are great.”

Caitlin Slaminko, assisted by Maya Rubio, completed the scoring with 1:51 remaining.

Trumbull had four shots on goal in the first half, but it couldn’t solve the Tigers’ backline.

“I felt we were stronger in the second half, although we had to chase (the score) and had to put more numbers (players) forward,” Sutherland said. "Ridgefield was strong (up front) and (THS keeper) Avery Rice played very well.”

Rice faced 22 shots and made nine saves.

Trumbull’s best chance to halve the deficit came in the 65th minute.

The strong-legged Sophia Lowenberg drilled a 35-yard pass from the right side to the opposite post. Chittenden slid over in time to snatch the ball with Megan Garrity waiting by the doorstep.

Ridgefield opened the season with matching 5-0 victories over Greenwich and Stamford.

Trumbull defeated Ludlowe 1-0, and it lost to Darien 2-1.