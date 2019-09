Trumbull girls soccer defeats Ludlowe

The Trumbull High girls’ varsity soccer team started the 2019 season with a 1-0 victory over host Fairfield Ludlowe on Saturday.

Thanks to a header from captain Ana Carlos, off a well delivered corner kick from Mia DiBello, coach Rich Sutherland’s Eagles took a 1-0 lead into intermission.

Avery Rice was unbeatable in net for Trumbull.