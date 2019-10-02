Trumbull girls secure FCIAC West cross country title

The Trumbull girls’ cross country team clinched the FCIAC West Division championship on Tuesday afternoon, winning two-of-three in a conference quad meet in Fairfield.

The fourth-ranked Eagles did take a narrow 25-30 loss to top-ranked Ridgefield - its first of the season — but earned victories over host Fairfield Ludlowe (24-33) and Staples (17-42) to run their dual-meet record to 11-1 and clinch the FCIAC West Division title.

Senior Alessandra Zaffina led the way for Trumbull with a strong second-place finish (19:31), battling Ridgefield’s Tess Pisanelli (19:27) for the top spot.

Senior Emily Alexandru finished fifth (20:14), while sophomore Kali Holden was seventh (20:35) overall.

Seniors Rebecca Margolnick (20:42) and Megan Becker (20:54) finished 12th and 15th, respectively to round out the Eagles’ scoring.

The Eagles will host their final quad-meet and Senior Day festivities on Monday, Oct. 7, when they host Norwalk, Stamford and Westhill at 4 p.m.

After a trip to Orlando, Fla. the weekend of Oct. 12 for the Disney Cross Country Classic, Trumbull will compete at the FCIAC Championships on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Waveny Park in New Canaan. Trumbull was the FCIAC runner-up a year ago.

“I’m proud of these girls,” Trumbull head coach Jim McCaffrey said. “This was the busiest part of our schedule, and we have come out as the first-place team in the FCIAC West Division. Ridgefield has the target on its back going into the FCIAC championship. There are a lot of good teams, and we are certainly one of them.”