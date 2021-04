Trumbull defeated Brien McMahon 15-9 in an FCIAC girls’ lacrosse game on Tuesday.

Kiki Grant scored five goals for Trumbull (3-3).

Callan Vaughn (2 assists) and Lindsay Bull (3 assists) had three goals each.

Lauren Delaney scored twice.

Sam Crosby and Lauren Buck had a goal.

Katie Coppola, Lauryn Wright and Alessie Lye had assists.

Grant (six), Vaughn (five) Buck (three) and Delaney (three) led in draw controls.

Avery Genet had seven saves.

Trumbull lost to non-league rival Cheshire 20-4 on Monday

Vaughn (two), Grant and Bull had goals. Genet made eight saves.