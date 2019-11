Trumbull girls end soccer season in Class LL tournament

Trumbull’s girls soccer season ended with a 2-0 loss to Brien McMahon in the Class LL state tournament on Tuesday.

Avery Rice had three saves and Julia Marin two stops in goal for the 18th-seeded Eagles (9-8-0).

McMahon, the 15th seed, improved to 11-6-0 and will play at No. 2 seed Staples (14-0-2) on Thursday.