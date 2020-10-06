Trumbull girls display depth in cross country win

The Trumbull High girls’ cross country team earned another dual-meet victory on Tuesday afternoon, a 22-37 decision against FCIAC-region rival Fairfield Warde in Fairfield.

“Today, we asserted our depth,” Trumbull head coach Jim McCaffrey said. “We called on junior Evelyn Marchand and senior Calyn Carbone to lead us in this race and we earned a decisive win against a good team.”

The Eagles placed five of the meet’s first seven runners. Marchand, Carbone and sophomore Abigail Poplawski placed second, third and fourth, respectively.

Marchand finished the 3.1-mile course in 21:01, followed closely by Carbone (21:05). Poplawski finished in 21:43.

“Abigail had the effort of the day,” McCaffrey said “She is emerging as a top five runner on a team that needed an underclassman to step up. She ran strong, happy and confidently.”

Senior Keira Grant finished in sixth place (21:11), while classmate Brenna Asaro was seventh (22:41). Junior Julietta Siciak (23:10.0) and sophomore Maggie Basbagill (23:10.2) finished ninth and 10th, respectively.

The Eagles (2-0) will host Fairfield Warde on Friday afternoon at 3:45 p.m. in Trumbull.