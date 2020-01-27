Trumbull girls defeat Westhill, Eagles now 10-3

The Trumbull girls’ basketball team went back on the road Monday night and beat Westhill High, 67-51.

Coach Steve Tobitsch’s Eagles improved their overall record to 10-3 and 7-2 in the FCIAC.

Cassi Barbato scored 27 points. The foursome of Emi Roberto, Amanda Ruchalski, Grace Lesko and Emma Gentry scored 8 points each.

Trumbull will be back in action at home Thursday night at 7 to face the Norwalk Bears.

TRUMBULL 67, WESTHILL 51

Trumbull

Emma Gentry: 3 2-0 8; Emi Roberto: 3 0-0 8; Sarah Stolze: 0 0-0 0; Amanda Ruchalski: 2 3-6 8; Maeve Hampford: 1 1-1 3; Sam Guimont: 1 0-0 2; Mary Lynch: 0 1-2 1; Julia Lindwall: 1 0-0 2; Grace Lesko: 4 0-0 8; Cassi Barbato: 10 3-3 27; Brooke Guimont: 0 0-0 0

Totals: 25 8-14 67

Westhill

Maddy Bautista 4 0-0 11; Olivia Conte 1 2-2 4; Peyton Mackeit 7 0-0 17; Caroline Kollar 0 0-0 0; Jaedyn Carty 2 1-2 7; Auora Hansen 3 2-4 8; Jane Bautista 0 0-0 0; Emma Burston 0 0-0 0; Dulle LLanos 0 0-0 0; Candese Osborne 2 0-0 4

Totals: 19 5-8 51

Scoring by Quarters:

Trumbull: 15 19 24 9 - 67

Westhill: 12 5 19 15 -51

3-Pointers Made:

Trumbull: Emma Gentry-2; Amanda Ruchalski - 1; Cassi Barbato-4

Westhill: Maddy Bautista-3; Peyton Mackeit- 3; Jaedyn Carty- 2