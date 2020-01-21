Trumbull girls defeat No. 7 Stamford Black Knights

STAMFORD — As it jumped out to a double-digit lead in the first two quarters, the Trumbull girls’ basketball team did so by moving the ball and spreading the scoring around.

When the game got tight in the fourth quarter, the ball was mainly in the possession of Trumbull junior guard Cassi Barbato. With her team up by just one point in the fourth quarter, Barbato hit a big 3-pointer, pushing the lead to four.

From there, with Stamford fouling to extend the game, Barbato knocked down 6-of-6 from the free throw line, pushing Trumbull to a 46-41 win over the No. 7 Black Knights.

With 5:25 left in the first half, Trumbull’s 13-0 run increased its lead to 20-6.

“I thought we came out really focused tonight,” Trumbull coach Steve Tobitsch said. “We were really focused in the two days of practice leading up to this game after a big road win at Staples. We didn’t know how the girls would respond during exam week, but I thought they came out ready to go.

“This year, we are very balanced, offensively. Cassi (Barbato) hasn’t had too many games where she’s really gotten going. The last two she has a little bit, but we have had a lot of girls in the box scores in double figures for us. It is fun to watch them be unselfish and play for the team first.”

In the third quarter, Stamford (8-2) turned up the defensive pressure, holding Trumbull (9-2) to zero field goals and just five free throws in the quarter, cutting the lead to 31-27 after three.

The beginning of the fourth was more of the same from the Black Knights, generating offense off defensive pressure and cutting the lead to 32-31 before Barbato hit her big 3.

“You might be able to get away with a start like that against our JV team in practice, but you are not going to get away with it against a good team like Trumbull,” Stamford coach Diane Burns said. “I was proud of how hard they fought in the second half, but they have to put together 32 minutes. That’s where we are at, right now. This is game 10 and we need to put together longer stretches where we play hard like we did in the second half. We didn’t have enough, tonight.”

Megan Landsiedel scored 15 points to lead Stamford.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Cassie Barbato, Trumbull. The junior scored a game-high 22 points. She also hit the glass hard for rebounds while also marking Landsiedel on defense much of the game.

QUOTABLE

“(Moving the ball) is very important for us. We focus on team and sharing the ball,” Barbato said. “A big component of our offense, this year, is sharing the ball, driving and kicking and we did a great job of that. We knew (Stamford) was going to come out hard, so, it was very important that we came out strong and put the pedal to the metal early.”

TRUMBULL 46, STAMFORD 41

TRUMBULL 15 11 5 15—46

STAMFORD 6 12 9 14—41

TRUMBULL (9-2)

Emma Gentry 3 1-2 10; Emi Roberto 2 0-0 4; Sarah Stolze 1 1-2 3; Cassi Barbato 5 10-10 22; Maeve Hampford 1 3-4 5; Julia Lindwall 0 0-0 0; Grace Lesko 1 0-0 2; Amanda Ruchalski 0 0-0 0

Totals: 13 15-20 46

STAMFORD (8-2)

Charlie Karukas 1 1-2 3; Breanna Jacobs 4 0-1 8; Emily Graham 0 4-4 4; Jessica Nelson 3 2-4 8; Megan Landsiedel 5 4-4 15; Dina Merrone 0 0-0 0; Widline Thomas 1 1-2 3; Carly Diamond 0 0-0 0

Totals: 14 12-17 41

3-point field goals: T—Barbato 2, Gentry 3. S—Landsiedel