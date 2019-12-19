Trumbull girls defeat Hamden on home court

The Trumbull girls’ basketball team won its home opener, 57-34 over Hamden on Thursday.

Coach Steve Tobitsch’s Lady Eagles are 2-0 overall and 1-0 in the FCIAC.

Trumbull used a 21-11 edge in the second quarter to take a 30-24 lead into the half.

Emi Roberto scored 13 points and Sarah Stolze had 11.

Cassi Barbato, Emma Gentry and Maeve Hampford each scored 9 points.

Trumbull will be back in action on Saturday night when they host Wilbur Cross at 5:30. Simsbury will be playing Hamden at 3:30.

Trumbull

Emma Gentry: 4 0-0 9; Emi Roberto: 5 0-0 13; Sarah Stolze: 4 0-0 11; Amanda Ruchalski: 1 0-2 2; Maeve Hampford: 4 1-2 9; Sam Guimont: 0 0-0 0; Julia Lindwall: 0 1-2 1; Grace Lesko: 0 0-0 0; Cassi Barbato: 3 2-2 9; Brooke Guimont: 1 0-0 3

Trumbull Team Totals: 22 4-8 57

Hamden

Asya Brandon: 5 4-4 16; Ayanna Bruno: 0 2-2 2; Diamond White: 0 4-4 4; Rebecca Oberman-Levine: 2 0-0 5; Yariliz Santiago: 1 0-0 2; Leila Smith: 2 0-0 4; Montsho Canton: 0 1-2 1

Hamden Team Totals: 10 11-12 34

Scoring by Quarters:

Trumbull: 9 21 14 13 - 57

Hamden: 3 11 10 10 - 34

3-Pointers Made:

Trumbull: Emma Gentry-1; Emi Roberto-3; Sarah Stolze-3; Cassi Barbato-1; Brooke Guimont-1

Hamden: Asya Brandon - 2; Rebecco Oberman-Levine-1