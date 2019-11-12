Trumbull girls defeat Hamden in state volleyball match

Trumbull defeated Hamden 3-0 (25-18, 25-20, 25-12) in the first round of the Class LL girls volleyball tournament on Tuesday.

Coach Nicole Trommelen’s eight-seeded Eagles (17-4) will host No. 9 seeded Cheshire (15-4) on Thursday at 6.

Trumbull was led by Bailey Cenatiempo (10 kills, 9 digs), Lindsay Gibbs (7 kills, 3 blocks), Steph Olah (4 aces) and Ali Castro (22 assists, 4 aces) against the 25th-seeded Green Dragons.