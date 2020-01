Trumbull girls defeat Fairfield Ludlowe in overtime

FAIRFIELD — The Trumbull girls’ basketball team defeated Ludlowe, 46-44 in overtime on Friday night.

Emma Gentry scored 14 points as coach Steve Tobitsch’s Eagles improved to 6-1 overall and 3-0 in the FCIAC.

Sarah Stolze scored 12 points and had 10 rebounds.

Trumbull will be back in action on the road at Darien on Tuesday night.

Trumbull

Emma Gentry: 5 1-2 14; Emi Roberto: 2 0-0 4; Sarah Stolze: 5 2-2 12; Amanda Ruchalski: 0 0-0 0; Maeve Hampford: 2 1-2 5; Sam Guimont: 0 0-0 0; Julia Lindwall: 0 2-2 2; Grace Lesko: 0 0-0 0; Cassi Barbato: 3 2-3 9; Brooke Guimont: 0 0-0 0

Team Totals: 17 8-11 46

Fairfield Ludlowe

Juliet Bucher: 1 3-4 5; Emma Torello: 2 1-2 6; Anna Paulmann 8 3-4 22; Laura Herron: 0 0-0 0; Ira Boci: 1 0-0 3; Kaleigh Sommer: 1 1-2 3; Caitlin Finnegan 2 0-0 4; Madison Roman: 0 1-2 1

Team Totals: 15 9-14 44

Scoring by Quarters:

Trumbull: 3 15 11 12 5 - 46

Fairfield Ludlowe: 4 16 13 8 3 - 44

3-Pointers Made:

Trumbull: Emma Gentry-3 and Cassi Barbato-1

Fairfield Ludlowe: Emma Torello- 1; Anna Paulmann-3; and Ira Boci-1