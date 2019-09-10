Trumbull girls cross country sweeps

Trumbull High placed six runners in the top 10 when the Eagles defeated Darien, Trinity Catholic and Brien McMahon.

The Trumbull High girls’ cross country team, ranked third in the preseason state coaches’ poll, opened up the 2019 season in fine fashion, sweeping a FCIAC quad home meet against Darien (23-36), Brien McMahon (18-44) and Trinity Catholic (15-50).

The Eagles, FCIAC runners-up a year ago, placed six runners in the top 10, led by sophomore Kali Holden, who finished second with a time of 20:03. Darien’s Mairead Class placed first in 18:22.

Senior Emily Alexandru placed third, finishing the 2.9-mile course in 20:08.

Senior Sabrina Orazietti was sixth (20:24), followed closely by classmate Megan Becker (20:27), junior Keira Grant (20:30) and senior Carolyn Cardell (20:31), who finished seventh, eighth and 10th, respectively.

Sophomore Evelyn Marchand finished 11th in her first varsity race (20:52).

"We ran a smart race,” said Trumbull head coach Jim McCaffrey. “We got contributions from our experienced runners, and from those who are new to the squad. I'm excited about this team.”

The Eagles return to action this weekend when they participate in the 31st annual Wilton Invitational on Saturday at Allen’s Meadow Park.