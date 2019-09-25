Trumbull girls cross country improves to 9-0

The Trumbull High girls’ cross country team remained unbeaten with another sweep of a FCIAC quad meet on Tuesday afternoon at Waveny Park.

The fourth-ranked Eagles improved to 9-0 with victories over host New Canaan (27-28), defending FCIAC champion Danbury (24-35) and Wilton (20-37).

Trumbull placed three runners among the meet’s top seven finishers, led by the senior duo of Emily Alexandru and Alessandra Zaffina. Alexandru finished the 4,000-meter course in 15:19.98, good for third place. Zaffina was fourth (15:23).

Sophomore Kali Holden placed seventh, finishing the race in 15:43. Senior Megan Becker was 11th (16:04). Sophomore Evelyn Marchand finished 16th (16:18) to round out Trumbull’s top five.

Junior Keira Grant (20th, 16:26) and senior Rebecca Margolnick (22nd, 16:31) also ran strong races for the Eagles.

“Today’s meet was a great test for the girls,” Trumbull head coach Jim McCaffrey said. “We responded nicely and ran strong, and now we will get ready for our next challenge.”

Trumbull returns to action this weekend when it participates in the Ocean State Invitational in Warwick, R.I. Teams from eight states will compete on the 5,000-meter course at Goddard State Park.