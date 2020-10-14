Trumbull girls cross country defeats Ludlowe

The Trumbull High girls’ cross country team remained unbeaten with a 24-32 victory over visiting Fairfield Ludlowe on Tuesday afternoon.

Despite some wet and sloppy course conditions, Trumbull placed five of the meet’s top eight runners to earn its fourth straight dual-meet victory of the season. It was also the final home meet of the season for the Eagles.

“Today we faced our biggest test of the season thus far,” Trumbull head coach Jim McCaffrey said. “It was also our third meet in eight days, and we displayed our strength, depth, and race experience.”

Junior Kali Holden (18:27), senior Calyn Carbone (19:09) and junior Evelyn Marchand (19:13) finished second, third and fourth, respectively, to lead the Trumbull contingent.

“Kali’s impact on this team is something special.” McCaffrey said. “She set a course record on Friday (breaking an 11-year old record), and then today she ran smart enough to lead our team to a well-earned victory.

“It was also good to see the 2-3 punch of Calyn Carbone and Evelyn Marchand,” McCaffrey added. “These two work together in a race and keep pushing each other. They have finished within eight seconds of each other in every race. This is an important piece for a successful team to have.”

The Eagles clinched the victory with outstanding efforts from seniors Keira Grant (7th place, 20:11) and Brenna Asaro (8th, 20:22). Sophomore Abigail Poplawski finished 10th for Trumbull (20:51).

“Kiki Grant really stepped up today,” McCaffrey said. “At the two-mile mark, she made a move that broke the race open. Her classmate Brenna Asaro then made a similar move against the Ludlowe runner to secure the victory.”

Trumbull travels to face Fairfield Ludlowe on Tuesday, Oct. 20, before finishing the regular season at St. Joseph on Oct. 27.