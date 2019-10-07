Trumbull girls complete cross country season at 14-1

The third-ranked Trumbull High girls cross country team finished up the regular-season with three more victories on Monday afternoon. The Eagles defeated Norwalk (15-50), Stamford (15-50) and Westhill (20-43) on Senior Day to improve to 14-1.

Trumbull dominated the varsity meet placing 13 of the top 15 finishers. The runners ran together during the 2.9-mile race, all finishing less than one second of one another. Seniors Emily Alexandru, Megan Becker, Carolyn Cardell, Erianna Gentile, Rebecca Margolnick, Sabrina Orazietti, and Alessandra Zaffina led the way, with juniors Brenna Asaro, Calyn Carbone, Keira Grant and Allie Palmieri in the pack along with sophomores Kali Holden and Evelyn Marchand.

Eleven seniors were recognized in a post-meet ceremony. Tri-captains Becker, Zaffina and Juliana Zaccagnino were honored along with classmates Alexandru, Cardell, Gentile, Margolnick, Orazietti, Lauren Fox, Taylor Casine and Gabby Papanikolaou.

Monday’s race culminated another successful regular season for the 2019 FCIAC West champions.

“A team is strengthened by the ability of athletes to execute and having a good understanding of a race,” Trumbull head coach Jim McCaffrey said. “There were so many stories today — senior night; an injured runner running in her first race of the season; some first-time varsity runners; but the biggest take away was securing the FCIAC West Division title.”

The Eagles will now travel to Orlando, Fla. for the Disney Cross Country Classic, which will be held Saturday on the grounds of ESPN’s Wide World of Sports. Following its return home, Trumbull will compete in the FCIAC Championship Meet next Tuesday at New Canaan’s Waveny Park. The Eagles were the FCIAC runners-up a year ago.