The Trumbull High girls’cross country program participated in the 49th annual Manhattan College XC Invitational on Saturday at Van Cordlandt Park in the Bronx, N.Y.

Trumbull coach Jim McCaffrey explained the value of participating in such an event, which saw 108 girls’ teams from the Northeast competed with races at every level (freshman, junior varsity, and varsity).

“The Manhattan College XC Invitational is run on a historic course that will host the Foot Locke Northeast Regional Championship,” he said. “This meet showed us teams from the entire Northeast, rather than the same teams we have seen throughout the fall. Our runners will be rich with diverse race experience. I think this will help us going into championship season.”

Kibali O’Donnell placed 34th in the 1.25-mile race freshmen race.

The Eagles finished second overall in the St. Francis Prep Jim May Sophomore race. Emily Miller (19:41) and Maddie Moffatt (19:53) finished 10th and 11th place, respectively in the 2.5-mile race.

In the Junior Varsity race, sophomore Katerina Nguyen placed 27th (19:20) to lead the Eagles.

Trumbull varsity team, ranked seventh in the latest Connecticut High School Coaches State Poll, finished seventh out of 12 teams in its race and ranked 20th overall among the 108 teams that competed.

Senior captain Kali Holden led with a 12th place finish in the 84-runner field, finishing in 15:46. Holden was the 31st fastest among the 792 runners that competed in all of the varsity races.

Senior captain Evelyn Marchand placed 33rd (16:34) followed by junior Abigail Poplawski (43rd, 17:08). Sophomore Leela Kocinsky was 53rd (17:26) and classmate Bridget Walsh was 62nd (17:46).

“I’m proud of the varsity team’s effort,” McCaffrey said. “Each year we work to determine our identity as a team, and we have had fun learning who we are. They are working hard; they are tough; and they are coachable because of their willingness to grow.”

Trumbull returns to action on Tuesday when it competes in its final FCIAC quad meet at Fairfield Ludlowe against the Falcons, Darien and Stamford.

Following Tuesday’s meet, the team will participate in the FCIAC championships on Wednesday, Oct. 20, at New Canaan’s Waveny Park.