Trumbull girls claim top spot in FCIAC East

Kali Holden, a junior, earned her third victory in 5 races when the Eagles defeated St. Joseph. Kali Holden, a junior, earned her third victory in 5 races when the Eagles defeated St. Joseph. Photo: Trumbull Athletics / Contributed Photo Photo: Trumbull Athletics / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Trumbull girls claim top spot in FCIAC East 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Trumbull High girls’ cross country head coach Jim McCaffrey would admit the 2020 season would not a normal one if asked when fall practice began.

Twenty-seven days later, the Eagles ran their sixth and final dual meet of this pandemic-shortened season, defeating crosstown-rival St, Joseph 15-48.

Trumbull placed the top five runners, and seven of the meet’s top 10 finishers to finish its dual-meet season with a 5-1 record. The win clinched at least a share of the FCIAC East Region regular-season title for the Eagles.

“Each year we set goals for the season. We talk about the meets on the calendar and make plans for our efforts and workouts,” McCaffrey said. “On paper, this season was no different; in reality, there were adaptations to competitions, safety precautions that needed to be followed, and uncertainty about what, if any, championship races would occur.”

Junior Kali Holden led the way for Trumbull on Tuesday afternoon, finishing the 3.1-mile course in 20:04. It was Holden’s third first-place finish in the five meets she has run.

Senior Calyn Carbone finished second with a time of 20:37 - her second runner-up finish of the regular season.

Junior Evelyn Marchand was third, finishing in 21:26, while seniors Brenna Asaro (22:01) and Keira Grant (22:16) were fourth and fifth, respectively.

Junior Julietta Siciak had a fine race, finishing seventh (23:00), while sophomore Maggie Basbagill (23:03) was eighth to round out the Eagles’ top seven.

Trumbull will compete at FCIAC Eastern Divisional championship meet Wednesday, Nov. 4, at New Canaan’s Waveny Park.

It will be the 2020 season’s concluding meet as there are no state or New England competitions.

“I’m proud of them already,” McCaffrey said. “We have turned in a large number of PRs (personal records), set new school records, and sit here at the end of the season ready to make a run at the top title we can earn for the season. With all that, it seems like a pretty normal season for us.”