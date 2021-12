Trumbull coach Steve Tobitsch believes time is on the side of his Eagles.

Sickness and injuries have curtailed things for Trumbull, which has missed two senior starters in each of its scrimmages. Practices some days saw only eight players able to participate.

“This preseason has been both good and bad,” Tobitsch said. “We didn’t get minutes for everyone in the rotation. But missing players forced younger players to be thrown into the fire if you will. That will only make us stronger down the road. With those minutes, we’ll be better in January than we will be in December.”

Intact, Trumbull boasts a strong lineup.

Emi Roberto, Emma Gentry and Sarah Stolze captain a team coming off a 12-3 season.

“Emi is our best shooter,” Tobitsch said. “She was All-FCIAC last year and will be going to the University of Tampa. Emma is terrific. She will head to Davis & Elkins College (WV). Sarah has been steady-Eddie for us. Mary DeCarlo and Corinn Ouellette are seniors we are counting on. Lauryn Wright is a sophomore who played varsity. She shoots the ball well.”

After opening at Hamden, Trumbull will host Warde on Dec. 23 at 3:30 p.m.

“We like to schedule tough teams,” Tobitsch said. “Outside the FCIAC teams, we will play Newington, E.O. Smith as well as Hamden.”

william.bloxsom@hearstmediact.com Twitter: @blox354