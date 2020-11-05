https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/article/Trumbull-girls-advance-to-volleyball-final-15706121.php
Trumbull girls advance to volleyball final
Trumbull will play for the FCIAC East championship on Saturday at 12 p.m. at Trumbull High.
Coach Nicole Trommelen’s Eagles punched their ticket with a 3-0 (25-12, 25-12, 26-24) victory over Warde in Thursday’s semifinal.
Trumbull improved to 10-1 behind senior Bailey Cenatiempo, who had 13 kills and 7 digs against Warde.
Senior Ali Castro posted 33 assists and 7 aces.
Junior Ada Sadlier and senior Stephanie Olah added 10 kills each.
Junior Jamie Willix had 8 digs.
