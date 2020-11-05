Trumbull girls advance to volleyball final

Trumbull will play for the FCIAC East championship on Saturday at 12 p.m. at Trumbull High.

Coach Nicole Trommelen’s Eagles punched their ticket with a 3-0 (25-12, 25-12, 26-24) victory over Warde in Thursday’s semifinal.

Trumbull improved to 10-1 behind senior Bailey Cenatiempo, who had 13 kills and 7 digs against Warde.

Senior Ali Castro posted 33 assists and 7 aces.

Junior Ada Sadlier and senior Stephanie Olah added 10 kills each.

Junior Jamie Willix had 8 digs.