Trumbull girls add three wins to cross country mark

Trumbull seniors Alessandra Zaffina and Emily Alexandru led the Eagles to an FCIAC quad-meet sweep on Tuesday.

Trumbull’s girls’ cross country team remained undefeated with three FCIAC victories on Tuesday afternoon in Fairfield. Six Eagle runners placed among the meet’s top 10 finishers at Fairfield Warde’s grassy 5,000-meter course.

Trumbull, which is ranked third in the state, defeated Greenwich (24-37), Fairfield Warde (21-40) and St. Joseph (15-50) to improve to 6-0.

Senior Emily Alexandru led the Eagles with a third-place finish (20:55, sprinting past Greenwich’s Zoe Harris in the race’s final 200 meters.

Senior tri-captain Alessandra Zaffina placed fifth, just four seconds behind Alexandru (20:59).

Senior Carolyn Cardell had a strong race, placing sixth (21:09), followed by sophomore Evelyn Marchand (7th, 21:12).

Senior tri-captain Megan Becker (9th, 21:13) and junior Keira Grant (10th, 21:17) each earned top-10 finishes.

“We had a plan coming into this meet and we executed again,” Trumbull head coach Jim McCaffrey said. “Contributions came from all over and our depth continues to show.”

Trumbull returns to action on Tuesday, Sept. 24, when it travels to Waveny Park for an important FCIAC quad meet versus defending FCIAC champion Danbury, Wilton and host New Canaan.