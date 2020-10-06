Trumbull football returns to playing field

TRUMBULL — Trumbull football coach Marce Petroccio was happy to get his team back to competing.

“We liked being able to play against another team,” Petroccio said after his Eagles met host St. Joseph in an FCIAC 7 on 7 Challenge on Friday. “The kids played hard. St. Joe’s is a very good football team.”

The 7-on-7 game is designed as a passing game, with no interior linemen, no blocking and usually one-hand touch to put down the ball carrier. Strength challenges for lineman may include lifts and throws, a sled push and carrying sandbags.

“We brought 8 or 9 who were lineman. They had their own 7 on 7 and had a little fun. They were running around on their half of the field. I think they enjoyed it for a couple series then said: ‘Gee this is a lot of running,’” Petroccio said.

“The options for linemen are: they can go to 7 on 7, we can keep them home with offensive line coach Mike Giunta and do individual and walk-through plays, or they can do linemen challenges,” Petroccio said.

“We haven’t been in a weight room since March, they are lifting on their own. Home coaches I think will decide what to do with linemen. We’ll figure it out. Sleds you can do two-man or full sled. During cohort time, we were probably able to do more with the lineman than the skill kids. They were all mixed up in groups of 10. Where does tight end go?”

Trumbull’s skill players got to perform.

“We took a total of 25 kids (freshmen and jayvees played the day before). You start with the ball at the 40, and every 20 yards is a first down,” Petroccio said. “The strategy for us, on 3rd and short that would be the call. At the end of the day, we wanted to get a good look at everyone. Riley Simpson is our starting QB. I brought Hunter Agoste, our second team QB with us and he gets a quarter throwing to starting receivers and backs. That lets him play in real varsity competition.”

Win or lose wasn’t a factor.

“I didn’t keep score; I don’t think Joe (Della Vecchia) did either. We have things we wanted to work on. I’d say they got the better of us. Some teams are keeping score. It was good to get out and play football. It wasn’t real football, that’s for sure, but we’ll take it.”

A spring season has been approved by the CIAC if COVID-19 metrics cooperate. Teams can practice in full pads starting Feb 27. Scrimmages can be held from March 6 to March 12 or 13 and game play will run from March 19 to April 17.

“You coach kids during the week and they are going, sometimes best-on-best, but not all the time,” Petroccio said of a benefit of 7 on 7. “Now, your team is defending kids running routes and you get to see how your player reacts. We practice every day but gameday (7 on 7 Friday). Helmets only, no contact, but we get a lot done.”

