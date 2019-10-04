Trumbull football loses to No. 4 Darien

TRUMBULL — Darien coach Rob Trifone crossed his arms and looked out at the football field following the Blue Wave’s 41-13 victory over Trumbull at McDougall Stadium on Friday night.

“It was a strange one,” Trifone said. “We couldn’t get a rhythm going. It seems every time you turned around there was a penalty. In spots we played well.”

Leveling the up-and-down contest was the Blue Wave’s Will Kirby, who ran for two touchdowns and was on the receiving end of one of Peter Graham’s three TD tosses.

“With Will Kirby what you see is what you get. He runs the ball, he catches the ball. Will is as humble as can be and you have to love him.”

Kirby scored on runs of 1 and 17 yards to help Darien to a 27-6 halftime lead. He caught a 23-yard scoring pass when the Blue Wave opened up a 33-6 lead on the first drive of the third quarter.

“We just really want to get better each week,” Kirby said. “Trumbull is a great team and we had a good game. ... We just want to get better for all these big matchups coming up.”

Darien had outscored its first two FCIAC opponents 90-0. The only points the Wave had allowed this season came in a 24-8 win over now 11th-ranked Southington in Week 2.

The Blue Wave defense limited Trumbull to negative-2 yards on its first 15 plays from scrimmage. During this stretch, the Eagles’ defense thwarted Darien with strong play from its secondary.

Gaining field position with each change of possession, Darien took over at the Trumbull 41. Six plays later, Kirby scored from 1 yard out and Hayden Hall added the first of his seven PATs. Hall tacked on two second-quarter field goals (29 and 31 yards).

Down 17-0, Trumbull quarterback Riley Simpson sparked a drive, connecting on a 10-yard completion to Kyle Atherton before hitting Ray Leonzi for 44 yards. On the play Leonzi gathered in a tipped pass and raced another 27 yards to the Darien 11.

Mileeq Green then came out of the backfield to catch a 5-yarder from Simpson to get the Eagles on the board with 4:36 left in the first half.

Going tit for tat, Graham found Michael Minicus cutting across the middle for an 83-yard touchdown.

With 3:05 left before the break it was 24-6.

“Hats off to Trumbull,” Darien coach Ron Trifone said. “They did a great job in pass coverage and throwing the ball.”

Simpson threw a 58-yard pass to Atherton and then found Leonzi open for a 12-yard score with 11:23 left to play. Andrew Ilie added the conversion kick and it was 34-13.

Jackson Peters got those points back with an 8-yard catch with 5:32 on the clock.

Graham was 20 for 32 for 343 yards and three scores.

Kirby ran the ball 18 times for 146 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Sean Gifford caught 8 passes for 206 yards and a TD.

For Trumbull, Simpson was 9 for 23, good for 153 yards and two touchdowns.

DARIEN 41, TRUMBULL 13

DARIEN 7 20 7 7 — 41

TRUMBULL 0 6 0 7 — 13

D—Will Kirby 1-yard run (Hayden Hall kick)

D—Hall 29-yard field goal

D—Kirby 17-yard run (Hall kick)

T—Mileeq Green 5-yard pass from Riley Simpson (run fail)

D— Michael Minicus 83-yard pass from Peter Graham (Hall kick)

D—Hall 31-yard field goal

D—Kirby 23-yard pass from Peter Graham (Hall kick)

T—Ray Leonzi 12-yard pass from Simpson (Andrew Ilie kick)

D—Jackson Peters 8-yard pas from Graham (Hall kick)

Records: Darien 4-0; Trumbull 2-2