Trumbull football defeats Trinity Catholic/Wright Tech

Trumbull’s Ray Leonzi intercepted a pass on Trinity Catholic/Wright Tech Co-op football team’s last possession to secure for the Eagles a hard-fought 21-20 victory over TC/WT at McDougall Stadium on Friday night.

After Trumbull marched 75 yards in six plays to lead 21-14 on Leonzi’s 1-yard scoring catch with 5:47 to play, the Crusaders answered on a 7-yard TD pass from Matt Dougherty to Isaiah Lopez to make it 21-20 with 2:07 on the clock.

TC/WT elected to go for two points and a possible victory, only to see the pass get broken up.

The Crusaders recovered an onside kick, before Leonzi’s interception.

“Give credit to Trinity Catholic/Wright Tech. I could see on film they were much better than the scores of their opening two games showed,” Trumbull coach Marce Petroccio said. “We made mistakes, but we made the big plays at the end when we needed to. To have a good learning experience and get a victory is a great combination.”

TC/WT led 7-0 after one quarter and 14-7 at halftime.

Trumbull, now 2-1, scored its first touchdown on quarterback Riley Simpson’s 3-yard run and Andrew Ilie’s PAT took the score to 14-7 at the break.

TC/WT also had a field goal try blocked and four passes to the end zone go incomplete to thwart more scoring in the second period.

“We’re getting better,” Trinity Catholic/Wright Tech coach Thomas Broschardt said after his squad fell to 0-3. “The kids played their hearts out against a very good Trumbull team. We are making it clear that we are a dangerous opponent when we cut down on our mistakes.”

For Trumbull, it was a grinding triumph after battling hard but falling short last week against defending FCIAC and Class LL champs Greenwich.

Trumbull junior running back Mileeq Green: Pounded away for 72 yards rushing and a touchdown on 15 carries to help wear down Trinity Catholic/Wright Tech.

“Our effort was there. Mileeq Green is a special player for us. We needed for him to get more touches in the second half,” Petroccio said. “Our effort was there. We just have things to clean up. We know we will have a very small margin for error next week when we face Darien.”

TRUMBULL 21, TRINITY CATHOLIC/WRIGHT TECH 20

TC/WT 7 7 0 6—20

TRUMBULL 0 7 7 7—21

TC/WT—Evan Field 35 pass from Matt Dougherty (Mark Lombardo kick)

TC/WT—Luigi Bernard 10 pass from Dougherty (Lombardo kick)

Trum—Riley Simpson 3 run (Andrew Ilie kick)

Trum—Mileeq Green 3 run (Ilie kick)

Trum—Ray Leonzi 1 pass from Simpson (Ilie kick)

TC/WT—Isaiah Lopez 7 pass from Matt Dougherty (pass failed)

Records: Trinity Catholic/Wright Tech 0-3, Trumbull 2-1.