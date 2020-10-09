Trumbull field hockey team moves to 3-0

The Trumbull High field hockey team improved to 3-0 with a 2-0 victory over FCIAC-regional rival Fairfield Ludlowe at Taft Field.

The Eagles took a 1-0 lead with three minutes left in the second quarter when junior Megan Smith tipped in a shot from the top of the circle by senior Gigi Socci on a penalty corner.

After a scoreless third quarter, Fairfield Ludlowe had consecutive penalty corners early in the final quarter, but Trumbull goalie Megan McCarthy made two saves to thwart the Falcons’ threat.

Trumbull then added an insurance goal when senior Lauren Buck netted her first goal of the season off a feed from sophomore Kayla Barbagallo with 6:07 remaining.

“Tonight’s win is a great confidence booster,” Trumbull head coach Colleen Filush said of the team’s 3-0 start. “We are looking to carry this momentum forward.”

Trumbull returns to action next Wednesday, Oct. 14 when it hosts Fairfield Ludlowe at 3:45 p.m. McDougall Stadium.

Senior tri-captain Gigi Socci assisted on the Eagles' first goal in their win over Fairfield Ludlowe.

Trumbull 2, Fairfield Ludlowe 0

At Fairfield Ludlowe HS - Taft Field

T 0 1 0 1 - 2

FL 0 0 0 0 - 0

Scoring Summary

1st Quarter - No scoring

2nd Quarter

T- Megan Smith (assisted by Gigi Socci), 3:22

3rd Quarter - No scoring

4th Quarter -

T - Lauren Buck (assisted by Kayla Barbagallo), 6:07

Shots on Goal: T (7), FL (4)

Penalty Corners: T (7), FL (3)

Goalkeeper Saves: T - Megan McCarthy 3, FL - Kaili Jacobsen - 5

Records: T 3-0; FL 0-2