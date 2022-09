Senior Gabby Margolies scored two goals to lead Trumbull to a 2-2 tie with visiting Pomperaug. It was the season opener for both teams.

After a scoreless first half, Margolies got the Eagles on the scoreboard when she converted a rebound with 13:04 remaining. It was Margolies’ first career goal. Margolies then added her second goal nine minutes later off assists from senior Maura Carbone and sophomore Nola Antonio.