Trumbull field hockey improves to 7-0

The Trumbull High field hockey team remained unbeaten with a 5-0 victory over visiting St. Joseph at McDougall Stadium on Friday.

Senior Lauren Buck scored two goals to lead the Eagles to their seventh victory of the season.

Junior Lyndsay Guzzetta got Trumbull on the board just 2:28 into the contest with a goal off a nifty feed from senior Gigi Socci. Buck then scored twice in the first half to give the Eagles a commanding 3-0 halftime advantage. Buck now leads the team with six goals on the season.

In the second half, senior Amelia DePino and sophomore Kayla Barbagallo each scored their first career goals to round out the Eagles’ scoring.

For the game, Trumbull outshot St. Joseph 19-3 and held an 11-5 advantage in penalty corners.

Senior goalkeeper Megan McCarthy finished with three saves, while Sara Sabin made six saves for St. Joseph (0-7).

Trumbull will play at St. Joseph on Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 3:45 p.m.

Trumbull 5, St. Joseph 0

At Trumbull HS - McDougall Stadium

T 2 1 1 1 - 5

SJ 0 0 0 0 - 0

Scoring Summary

1st Quarter - T - Lyndsay Guzzetta (assisted by Gigi Socci), 12:32; T - Lauren Buck (unassisted) - 1:31

2nd Quarter - T - Buck (assisted by Erin Foley), 13:07

3rd Quarter - T - Amelia DePino (assisted by Jane Hughes), 13:57

4th Quarter - T - Kayla Barbagallo (assisted by Molly Mellinger and Lexi Santoro), 7:39

Shots on Goal: T (19), SJ (3)

Penalty Corners: T (11), SJ (5)

Goalkeeper Saves: T - Megan McCarthy 3, Jennifer Flynn 0, SJ - Sara Sabin 9

Records: T 7-0; SJ 0-7