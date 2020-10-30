Trumbull field hockey brings home championship

Trumbull's Gianna Socci had a goal and two assists to help the unbeaten Eagles defeat Ludlowe. Trumbull's Gianna Socci had a goal and two assists to help the unbeaten Eagles defeat Ludlowe. Photo: Trumbull Athletics / Contributed Photo Photo: Trumbull Athletics / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Trumbull field hockey brings home championship 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Senior midfielder Gianna Socci had a hand in all three goals (1 goal, 2 assists) to lead the visiting Trumbull High field hockey team to a 3-0 victory over Fairfield Ludlowe on Friday.

With the win, the Eagles improve to 9-0 and clinched the FCIAC East Region regular-season title.

Trumbull dominated the first half, outshooting the Falcons, 8-0, but led just 1-0 at halftime. Sophomore Kayla Barbagallo scored the Eagles’ first goal off an assist from Socci with 1:51 remaining in the first quarter. It was the third straight game that Barbagallo tallied a goal.

Socci scored her first goal of the season on a nifty reverse chip from the right side, off an assist from sophomore Maura Carbone, seven minutes into the third quarter,

Carbone then gave the Eagles a 3-0 lead in the fourth quarter when she one-timed a shot from 10 feet off a penalty corner with assists being credited to Socci and senior Lauren Buck.

Socci now has a team-best seven assists this season.

For the game, Trumbull outshot Ludlowe, 12 to 2, and held an 11-4 advantage in penalty corners.

Senior goalkeeper Megan McCarthy finished with one save for her eighth shutout of the season, while Kaili Jacobson and Ally Schwarz combined to make five for Ludlowe (2-6-0-1).

Trumbull will conclude the regular season on Tuesday, Nov. 3, when its hosts Ludlowe at 3:45 p.m.

Trumbull 3, Fairfield Ludlowe 0

At Davis-Tetreau Field, Fairfield

T 1 0 1 1 - 3

FL 0 0 0 0 - 0

Scoring Summary

1st Quarter - T - Kayla Barbagallo (assisted by Gianna Socci), 1:51

2nd Quarter - No scoring

3rd Quarter - T - Socci (assisted by Maura Carbone), 8:03

4th Quarter - T - Carbone (assisted by Socci and Lauren Buck), 6:23

Shots on Goal: T (12), FL (2)

Penalty Corners: T (11), FL (4)

Goalkeeper Saves: T - Megan McCarthy 1; FL - Kaili Jacobson (4), Ally Schwarz (1)

Records: T 9-0; FL 2-6-0-1