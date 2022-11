Eight different players scored goals as 18th-seeded Trumbull defeated 15th-seeded Newington, 8-2, in a Class L state play-in field hockey game.

It is the first state tournament victory for Trumbull (7-9-1) since the 1999 season (a 2-1 first-round victory over No. 2 Southington).

The Eagles advanced to play at No. 2 Wilton on Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m.

Newington’s Maeve Gunning scored 62 seconds into the contest, but Trumbull freshman Kylie Lucia and sophomore Olivia DeLawder posted their first career goals to put the Eagles ahead for good.

Senior Maura Carbone (1 goal, 1 assist) added a second-quarter goal to make it 3-1 at halftime. The Eagles then scored three times as two freshmen — Ella Simpson (at 14:30) and Abby Burke (at 8:17) — posted their first career goals before junior Bella Marchelli notched her first goal of the season to make it 6-1.

Newington’s Gunning posted her second goal with 36 seconds remaining in the third quarter to make it 6-2, but Trumbull’s Nola Antonio and Kayla Barbagallo (1 goal, 2 assists) finished out the scoring in the final quarter.

Sophomores Piper Almy (3) and Katherine Rhodes (1) combined for four saves in goal for the Trumbull, while Carly Leonard made 14 for Newington, which finished its season with a 7-9-1 record.

Scoring Summary

1st quarter - N - Maeve Gunning (assisted by Hailey Gaydoes), 13:58; T - Kylie Lucia (assisted by Olivia DeLawder), 5:45; T - Olivia DeLawder (assisted by Maura Carbone), 0:59

2nd Quarter - T - Maura Carbone (assisted by Kayla Barbagallo), 5:43

3rd Quarter - T - Ella Simpson (assisted by Lia Mora), 14:30; T - Abby Burke (assisted by Kayla Barbagallo), 8:17; T- Bella Marchelli (assisted by Liz Ebrech), 6:19; N - Maeve Gunning (unassisted), 0:36

4th Quarter - T - Nola Antonio (assisted by Julia Masiuk), 11:04; T - Kayla Barbagallo (unassisted), 9:55

Goalkeeper Saves: T - Piper Almy (3), Katherine Rhodes (1) S - Lauren Dowling (5 saves)

Shots on Goal: T - 31; N - 7

Penalty Corners : T - 5; N - 3

Records: Trumbull (7-9-1), Newington (7-9-1).