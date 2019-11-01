Trumbull halved a 2-0 deficit to Staples before the Lady Wreckers pulled away to win a 5-2 decision in the FCIAC girls’ soccer quarterfinals in Westport on Friday.
Sophia Lowenberg’s goal at 19:34 of the second half made it 2-1.
Staples, the top seed, saw Charotte Barnes score three goals over the next 14 minutes to improve to 15-0-2.
Barnes finished with four goals.
Lowenberg scored on a penalty kick in the 75th minute for the second-seeded Eagles (9-8-0).
-
Sophia Lowenberg scored both Trumbull goals in the Eagles' FCIAC quarterfinal match with Staples. FCIAC Girls Soccer Tournament Quarterfinal action between Staples and Trumbull High, Friday, November 1, 2019, at at Wakeman Park in Westport, CT less
Photo: David G Whitham / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Sophia Lowenberg scored both Trumbull goals in the Eagles' FCIAC quarterfinal match with Staples. FCIAC Girls Soccer Tournament Quarterfinal action between Staples and Trumbull High, Friday, November 1, 2019, ... more
Photo: David G Whitham / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Sophia Lowenberg scored both Trumbull goals in the Eagles' FCIAC quarterfinal match with Staples. FCIAC Girls Soccer Tournament Quarterfinal action between Staples and Trumbull High, Friday, November 1, 2019, at at Wakeman Park in Westport, CT less
Photo: David G Whitham / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Sophia Lowenberg scored both Trumbull goals in the Eagles' FCIAC quarterfinal match with Staples. FCIAC Girls Soccer Tournament Quarterfinal action between Staples and Trumbull High, Friday, November 1, 2019, ... more