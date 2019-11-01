Trumbull falls to Staples in girls soccer quarters

Trumbull halved a 2-0 deficit to Staples before the Lady Wreckers pulled away to win a 5-2 decision in the FCIAC girls’ soccer quarterfinals in Westport on Friday.

Sophia Lowenberg’s goal at 19:34 of the second half made it 2-1.

Staples, the top seed, saw Charotte Barnes score three goals over the next 14 minutes to improve to 15-0-2.

Barnes finished with four goals.

Lowenberg scored on a penalty kick in the 75th minute for the second-seeded Eagles (9-8-0).