Trumbull falls to Fairfield Prep in Division 1 basketball

Trumbull lost to Fairfield Prep, 58-37, in a Division I first-round state tournament game on Monday.

Coach Buddy Bray’s No. 16-seeded Eagles finished 12-9.

Prep, the 17th seed, is 12-9 and will visit No. 1 Sacred Heart (20-0) on Wednesday.

Trumbull’s Mileeq Green scored 18 points and had 7 rebounds.

Max Manjos led Prep with 17 points.

PREP 58, TRUMBULL 37

Fairfield Prep

Logan Carey 5 4-4 14

Max Manjos 6 0-1 17

Tim O'Leary 0 0-0 0

Jack Petrafesa 3 1-2 7

Griffin Harding 1 0-1 2

Jack Phelan 0 0-0 0

Connor Moore 1 0-0 2

James Ianopoli 0 0-0 0

Will McCarthy 0 0-0 0

Mike Ianazzo 0 0-0 0

Finn Donelan 1 0-0 3

Max McGillicuddy 1 5-6 7

Aiden Harding 3 0-0 6

Aiden Berry 0 0-0 0

Totals 21 10-14 58

3 Pointers: Manjos 5, Donelan 1

Trumbull

Tyler Woolery 0 2-4 2

Mileeq Green 7 3-5 18

Jared Cappello 0 0-0 0

Lance Walsh 1 0-0 2

Connor Johnston 1 0-0 2

Johnny McCain 1 0-0 2

Sage Gatling 0 0-0 0

Isaac Berkowitz 0 0-0 0

Christian Sanders 0 0-0 0

Sebastian Metellus 0 1-4 1

Andrew Cutter 2 1-1 5

Alex Bernstein 0 0-0 0

Jake Gruttadauria 2 1-3 5

Totals 14 8-17 37

3 Pointers: Green

Fairfield Prep 21 16 11 10 58

Trumbull 10 8 11 8 37