Trumbull falls to Fairfield Prep in Division 1 basketball
Trumbull lost to Fairfield Prep, 58-37, in a Division I first-round state tournament game on Monday.
Coach Buddy Bray’s No. 16-seeded Eagles finished 12-9.
Prep, the 17th seed, is 12-9 and will visit No. 1 Sacred Heart (20-0) on Wednesday.
Trumbull’s Mileeq Green scored 18 points and had 7 rebounds.
Max Manjos led Prep with 17 points.
PREP 58, TRUMBULL 37
Fairfield Prep
Logan Carey 5 4-4 14
Max Manjos 6 0-1 17
Tim O'Leary 0 0-0 0
Jack Petrafesa 3 1-2 7
Griffin Harding 1 0-1 2
Jack Phelan 0 0-0 0
Connor Moore 1 0-0 2
James Ianopoli 0 0-0 0
Will McCarthy 0 0-0 0
Mike Ianazzo 0 0-0 0
Finn Donelan 1 0-0 3
Max McGillicuddy 1 5-6 7
Aiden Harding 3 0-0 6
Aiden Berry 0 0-0 0
Totals 21 10-14 58
3 Pointers: Manjos 5, Donelan 1
Trumbull
Tyler Woolery 0 2-4 2
Mileeq Green 7 3-5 18
Jared Cappello 0 0-0 0
Lance Walsh 1 0-0 2
Connor Johnston 1 0-0 2
Johnny McCain 1 0-0 2
Sage Gatling 0 0-0 0
Isaac Berkowitz 0 0-0 0
Christian Sanders 0 0-0 0
Sebastian Metellus 0 1-4 1
Andrew Cutter 2 1-1 5
Alex Bernstein 0 0-0 0
Jake Gruttadauria 2 1-3 5
Totals 14 8-17 37
3 Pointers: Green
Fairfield Prep 21 16 11 10 58
Trumbull 10 8 11 8 37