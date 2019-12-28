Trumbull edged by Stratford

Trumbull lost to Stratford, 64-63, on Friday night.

Each team made six 3-pointers, but Stratford was 16 of 18 from the foul to 5 for 10 for Trumbull.

Quentar Taylor scored 26 points and Jake Gruttadauria had 11 for coach Buddy Bray’s Eagles (2-1).

Trumbull

Tyler Woolery 0 0-0 0

Mileeq Green 2 0-0 4

Lance Walsh 1 0-0 3

Connor Johnston 4 0-0 8

Johnny McCain 2 0-0 6

Christian Sanders 0 0-0 0

Sebastian Mettellus 0 0-0 0

Andrew Cutter 2 1-2 5

Jake Gruttadauria 5 0-4 11

Quentar Taylor 10 4-4 26

Totals 26 5-10 63

3 Pointers: McCain 2, Taylor 2, Gruttadauria 1, Walsh 1

Fouled Out: None

Stratford

Ciccia 5 0-0 13

D'Aloue 3 2-2 9

Kirkland 4 7-7 15

August 8 6-7 24

Knorr 1 0-0 2

Robinson 0 0-0 0

Perez 0 1-2 1

Totals 21 16-18 64

3 Pointers: Ciccia 3, D'Aloue 1, August 2

Fouled Out: None

Trumbull: Gruttadauria 10 rebounds, Taylor 7 assists 4 rebounds, Cutter 8 rebounds, Green 5 rebounds, 4 assists

Trumbull High defeated Brien McMahon, 66-18, on Monday night.

Emi Toberto scored 17 points to lead coach Steve Tobitsch’s Lady Eagles, who improved to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the FCIAC.

Maeve Hampford scored 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

Sarah Stolze and Emma Gentry each scored 10 points.

Trumbull will be back in action in the Amity Holiday Saturday at 6 p.m. at Amity High.

Trumbull

Emma Gentry: 4 0-0 10; Emi Roberto: 7 0-0 17; Sarah Stolze: 4 0-0 10; Amanda Ruchalski: 2 1-2 7; Maeve Hampford: 5 2-4 12; Sam Guimont: 0 0-0 0; Julia Lindwall: 0 0-0 0; Grace Lesko: 2 0-2 5; Cassi Barbato: 0 0-0 0; Brooke Guimont: 2 0-0 5

Trumbull Team Totals: 26 3-8 66

Brien McMahon

Natasha Guzman: 0 0-0 0; Quanicha McNeil: 0 0-0 0; Chloe Mattus: 1 0-0 2; Jade Marin: 1 0-4 3; Kiarra Fortier: 1 2-3 4; Isabella DeJesus: 2 0-0 4; Jasmyn Lozaro: 1 1-2 3; Nahia Jenkins: 1 0-0 2

Brien McMahon Team Totals: 7 3-9 18

Scoring by Quarters:

Trumbull: 17 23 11 15 - 66

Brien McMahon: 2 7 8 1 -18

3-Pointers Made:

Trumbull: Emma Gentry-2; Emi Roberto-3; Sarah Stolze-2; Grace Lesko-1; Brooke Guimont-1

Brien McMahon: Jade Marin-1