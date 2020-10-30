Trumbull earns FCIAC East volleyball title

Trumbull’s girls’ volleyball team defeated Ludlowe 3-0 on Thursday.

With this win, coach Nicole Trommelen’s Eagles captured the FCIAC East regular season title. They are now 8-1 and will finish off the regular season next Tuesday against Ludlowe.

The Eagles took the first two sets 25-23 and 25-19. The third set was tight early before Ludlowe took a 20-16 lead. Trumbull was able to fight its way back in the game and won the third set 26-24.

The Eagles’ offense was led by Ada Sadlier with 9 kills, including two big kills late in set 3.

Ali Castro had 30 assists and 4 kills of her own, including game point of game one.

The Eagles were strong from the service line with 8 aces from Amanda Sullivan and 4 aces from Kat Zanvettor.

Seniors Stephanie Olah and Bailey Cenatiempo added 9 kills of their own.