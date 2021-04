Trumbull’s boys’ tennis defeated Westhill 7-0 to open the season.

Singles: Paul James (T) vs Isaac Malkin 6-2, 6-1, Andre Luis Espiritu (T) vs Justin Bilenker 6-3, 6-3, Adithya Prabakaran (T) vs Vishal Nayak 6-0, 6-1, Param Pithadia (T) vs Roham Samu 6-0, 6-0