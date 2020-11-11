Trumbull defeats Warde, to play for divisional title

Trumbull spread out the scoring in its 4-0 win against Warde in the FCIAC East Region girls’ soccer semifinals.

Coach Rich Sutherland’s second-seeded Eagles (6-3-1) will play top-seeded St. Joseph (9-1) for the title on Thursday. St. Joe’s won its semifinal 1-0 over Ludlowe (5-5-1).

The teams split 2-1 decisions in the regular season.

Trumbull’s Erin Melia, Korrie Munzo, Ana Carlos and Sophia Lowenburg scored goals in the win over Warde.