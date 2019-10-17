Trumbull defeats Warde in volleyball five-setter

Trumbull defeated Warde, 3-2 (25-20, 23-25, 25-18, 17-25, 15-8), in an FCIAC girls’ volleyball match on Thursday.

Coach Nicole Trommelen’s Eagles were led by Bailey Cenatiempo with 15 kills and 29 digs, Ali Castro with 43 assists, nine digs and an ace, Lindsay Gibbs with 12 kills and four blocks and Ashleigh Johnson with 26 digs and an ace.

The Mustangs were led by Stewart Gailard with 12 kills and seven blocks.

Trumbull, now 9-2 overall and 8-2 in the FCIAC, travels to Shelton for a non-conference matchup on Saturday.