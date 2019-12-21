Trumbull defeats Top 10 teams to earn tourney title

Trumbull High won its Tip-Off Tournament, and in the process coach Steve Tobitsch’s Lady Eagles defeated two pre-season top 10 teams — No. 9 Hamden #9 and Wilbur No. 8 Wilbur Cross — over a three-day stretch.

Trumbull defeated Cross, 67-59, on Saturday to move to 3-0 on the season.

Cassi Barbato scored 21 points, making 16 of 17 shots from the foul line.

Emma Gentry and Sarah Stolze scored 16 points. Each knocked down a pair of 3-pointers.

The Lady Eagles continued to share the ball, with Emi Roberto racking up 11 points.

The Governors were led by De'Jah Middleton (18 points), April Artis (16 points) and Jaylice Rosario (13 points).

Trumbull will be back in action on Monday night at home to face Brien McMahon at 7:15 p.m.

TRUMBULL 67, WILBUR CROSS 59

Scoring by Quarters:

Trumbull: 18 13 14 22 - 67

Wilbur Cross: 12 14 10 23 - 59

Trumbull

Emma Gentry: 7 0-0 16; Emi Roberto: 1 9-10 11; Sarah Stolze: 7 0-1 16; Amanda Ruchalski: 0 0-0 0; Maeve Hampford: 0 3-6 3; Sam Guimont: 0 0-0 0; Julia Lindwall: 0 0-0 0; Grace Lesko: 0 0-0 0; Cassi Barbato: 2 16-17 21; Brooke Guimont: 0 0-0 0.

Trumbull Team Totals: 17 28-34 67

Wilbur Cross

April Artis: 5 3-5 16; Rayne Durant: 2 2-2 6; Madison McCauley: 0 0-0 0; Desiree Robinson 0 0-0 0; Kandie Everett: 2 2-8 6; De'Jah Middleton: 5 3-4 18; Mackayla White: 0 0-0 0; Jaylice Rosario: 4 4-6 13; Jillian Morant: 0 0-0 0

Wilbur Cross Team Totals: 18 14-25 59

3-Pointers Made:

Trumbull: Emma Gentry-2; Sarah Stolze-2; Cassi Barbato-1

Wilbur Cross: April Artis-3; De'Jah Middleton-5; Jaylice Rosario-1