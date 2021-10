Trumbull defeated St. Joseph, 3-0 (25-23, 28-26, 25-18), in an FCIAC girls’ volleyball match on Wednesday.

The Eagles, 10-5 and 7-4 in the FCIAC, were led by senior middle Jamie McPartland with 14 kills, three aces, three digs and two blocks.

Junior outside Camdyn Roth had 10 kills and seven digs.

Maggie Carley rang up 34 assists. Jamie Willix had 13 digs.

St. Joseph, 10-5, was led by Ava Tuccio with 12 kills and Lily Mattison with seven kills.

The Cadets will host Staples today at 5:30.

Trumbull will greet New Canaan Saturday at 10:30 a.m.