Trumbull defeats St. Joseph, 8-3, in boys hockey

Trumbull’s Manny Bellios, John Guererra and Jack McLean each scored two goals on Monday night when the Eagles defeated St. Joseph, 8-1 at the Shelton Rinks.

Owen Finnegan and Colin Franzen rounded out the scoring with a goal apiece for coach Greg Maxey’s Eagles, as they improved to 6-3-0.