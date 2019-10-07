Trumbull defeats Norwalk in girls volleyball

Trumbull defeated Norwalk 3-0 to improve its record to 6-2 on Monday.

Coach Nicole Trommelen’s Eagles won 25-19, 25-14, 25-16.

The Eagles were led by junior setter Ali Castro, who had 26 assists, seven aces and five digs.

Senior middle hitter Maeve Hampford had six kills and three blocks, senior libero Ashleigh Johnson made 16 digs with two aces, and junior outside hitter Bailey Cenatiempo put together a score sheet of seven kills, nine digs and five aces.