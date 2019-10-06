Trumbull defeats Norwalk in FCIAC boys soccer

Trumbull edged Norwalk, 3-2, in a showdown between FCIAC boys’ soccer rivals on Saturday.

Coach Sil Vitiello’s Eagles improved to 5-1-2. The Bears are 3-3-2.

Norwalk’s Jhonny Santamaria scored on a direct kick in the 10th minute.

Trumbull’s Tiago Frazeo, off a Justin Horvath assist, tied the match off the restart.

Roberto Echenique gave Trumbull the lead 25 minutes in with Horvath again earning the assist.

Horvath took the score to 3-1 in the 54th minute. Frazeo had the assist.

Norwalk drew one goal back with 17 minutes remaining when Santamaria scored on another direct kick.

Trumbull doubled Norwalk on shots, 16-8.

Nick Grassi got the win in goal with four saves.