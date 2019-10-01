Trumbull defeats New Canaan in boys soccer

Trumbull was in attack mode when the Eagles defeated New Canaan, 6-0, in a boys’ soccer match on Tuesday.

Tiago Frazao, Cameron Holmes and Alex Candelaria each scored a pair of goals for coach Sil Vitiello’s club, now 3-1-2 with the win over the 2-5 Rams.

Frazao put the first two goals on the board, scoring in the 5th and 31st minutes of the FCIAC contest. Tucker David and Ethan David had assists.

Holmes, from Frazao, and Candelaria, from Ethan David, scored two minutes apart to make in 4-0 in the 38th minute.

Trumbull, which outshot New Canaan, 18-2, completed the scoring when Candelaria found the back of the net in the 65th minute and Holmes tallied with one-minute remaining.

Holmes assisted on the Eagles’ fifth goal and Ethan David tacked on his third assist on the final strike.

Dante Palmieri got the win in net.