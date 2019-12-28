Trumbull defeats Harding
Trumbull defeated Harding, 66-36, in the consolation game at the Stratford Holiday Classic on Saturday.
Connor Johnston scored 12 points and had 8 rebounds, as coach Buddy Bray’s Eagles improved to 3-1 on the season.
Quentar Taylor scored 10 points, to go with 5 assists.
Andrew Cutter grabbed 13 rebounds and scored 9 points.
Trumbull 66, Harding 36
Harding 11 5 11 9 36
Trumbull 17 14 17 18 66
Harding
Nazir Curry 3 2-4 9
Shawn Allen 5 1-2 11
Angel Santiago 0 2-4 2
Domez Peel 3 0-0 6
Damien Nin 1 0-1 2
Shakim Williams 0 1-2 1
Kevin Frank 0 0-0 0
Jerry Thomas 1 0-0 3
M. Bueno 0 0-0 0
Jeffrey Charleston 0 0-0 0
Amotage Joyner 1 0-0 2
Totals 14 6-13 36
3 Pointers: Curry 1, Thomas 1
Fouled Out: None
Trumbull
Tyler Woolery 2 0-0 4
Mileeq Green 0 0-0 0
Jared Cappello 2 0-0 6
Lance Walsh 3 0-1 7
Connor Johnston 4 4-4 12
Johnny McCain 2 0-0 5
Issac Berkowitz 0 0-0 0
Christian Sanders 2 0-1 4
Sebastian Mettellus 0 0-0 0
Andrew Cutter 3 3-4 9
Alex Bernstein 0 2-2 2
Jake Gruttadauria 2 2-2 7
Quentar Taylor 4 2-3 10
Totals 24 13-17 66
3 Pointers: Cappello 2, Walsh 1, McCain 1, Gruttadauria 1
Fouled Out: None