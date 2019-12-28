Trumbull defeats Harding

Trumbull defeated Harding, 66-36, in the consolation game at the Stratford Holiday Classic on Saturday.

Connor Johnston scored 12 points and had 8 rebounds, as coach Buddy Bray’s Eagles improved to 3-1 on the season.

Quentar Taylor scored 10 points, to go with 5 assists.

Andrew Cutter grabbed 13 rebounds and scored 9 points.

Harding 11 5 11 9 36

Trumbull 17 14 17 18 66

Harding

Nazir Curry 3 2-4 9

Shawn Allen 5 1-2 11

Angel Santiago 0 2-4 2

Domez Peel 3 0-0 6

Damien Nin 1 0-1 2

Shakim Williams 0 1-2 1

Kevin Frank 0 0-0 0

Jerry Thomas 1 0-0 3

M. Bueno 0 0-0 0

Jeffrey Charleston 0 0-0 0

Amotage Joyner 1 0-0 2

Totals 14 6-13 36

3 Pointers: Curry 1, Thomas 1

Fouled Out: None

Trumbull

Tyler Woolery 2 0-0 4

Mileeq Green 0 0-0 0

Jared Cappello 2 0-0 6

Lance Walsh 3 0-1 7

Connor Johnston 4 4-4 12

Johnny McCain 2 0-0 5

Issac Berkowitz 0 0-0 0

Christian Sanders 2 0-1 4

Sebastian Mettellus 0 0-0 0

Andrew Cutter 3 3-4 9

Alex Bernstein 0 2-2 2

Jake Gruttadauria 2 2-2 7

Quentar Taylor 4 2-3 10

Totals 24 13-17 66

3 Pointers: Cappello 2, Walsh 1, McCain 1, Gruttadauria 1

Fouled Out: None