Trumbull defeats Staples, qualifies for states

Trumbull High qualified for the state tournament after coach Steve Tobitsch’s Eagles went on the road Friday and defeated Staples, 44-40. Trumbull improves its overall record to 8-2 and 5-1 in the FCIAC.

Cassi Barbato scored 14 points and Emma Gentry had 11 to lead the Eagles in scoring.

TRUMBULL 44, STAPLES 40

Trumbull

Emma Gentry: 4 1-1 11; Emi Roberto: 3 0-0 8; Sarah Stolze: 2 0-1 4; Amanda Ruchalski: 0 0-0 0; Maeve Hampford: 1 1-2 3; Sam Guimont: 0 0-0 0; Mary Lynch: 0 0-0 0; Julia Lindwall: 0 2-2 2; Grace Lesko: 0 2-2 2; Cassi Barbato: 5 1-2 14; Brooke Guimont: 0 0-0 0

Totals: 15 7-10 44

Staples

Sydelle Bernstein: 0 0-0 0; Nicole Holmes: 3 1-2 7; Alua Nordin: 0 1-2 1; Lexie Mashouit: 0 0-0 0; Marisa Shabroch: 2 0-1 5; Kathleen Cozzi: 0 1-2 1; Abigail Carter: 2 0-0 5; Marley Lopez-Paul: 4 3-4 13; Ariahna Gerig: 4 0-1 8; Jennifer Westphal: 0 0-0 0

Totals: 15 6-11 40

Scoring by Quarters

Trumbull: 14 10 8 12 - 44

Staples: 6 17 10 7 - 40

3-Pointers Made:

Trumbull: Emma Gentry-2; Emi Roberto-2; Cassi Barbato-3

Staples: Marisa Shabroch-1; Abigail Carter-1; Marley Lopez-Paul-2