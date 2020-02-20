Trumbull defeats Greenwich on Senior Night

Trumbull topped Greenwich, 56-50, on Senior Night for coach Steve Tobitsch’s Eagles on Wednesday.

Trumbull finished its regular season at 16-4, 13-3 FCIAC.

“We had a great team effort led by senior captain Maeve Hampford, who had 11 rebounds,” Tobitsch said. “We’ll be the three seed in the FCIAC tournament on Saturday and will play Stamford at 12 noon at Staples High.”

Cassi Barbato scored 17 points, Sarah Stolze had 13 and Emi Roberto 9.

TRUMBULL 56, GREENWICH 50

Trumbull

Emma Gentry: 0 0-0 0; Emi Roberto: 4 0-0 9; Sarah Stolze: 4 3-5 13; Amanda Ruchalski: 0 1-2 1; Maeve Hampford: 2 1-3 5; Sam Guimont: 0 0-0 0; Mary Lynch: 0 0-0 0; Julia Lindwall: 2 0-0 5; Grace Lesko: 2 1-1 6; Cassi Barbato: 5 5-6 17; Grace Trotta: 0 0-0 0; Brooke Guimont: 0 0-0 0

Totals: 19 11-17 56

Greenwich

Ava Sollenne: 2 0-0 5; Julia Conforti: 1 0-2 2; Jordan Moses: 1 0-0 3; Ciara Munnelly: 3 2-2 8; Kristin Riggs: 1 0-0 2; Kelly Martyanov: 2 0-0 4; Mackenzie Nelson: 10 3-4 26

Totals: 20 5-8 50

Scoring by Quarters

Trumbull: 13 10 17 16 - 56

Greenwich: 12 15 9 14 - 50

3-Pointers Made:

Trumbull: Emi Roberto-1; Sarah Stolze-2; Julia Lindwall-1; Grace Lesko-1; Cassi Barbato-2

Greenwich: Jordan Moses-1; Mackenzie Nelson-3