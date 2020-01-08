Trumbull defeats Darien, Andrew Cutter excels

Four players finished in double figure scoring when the Trumbull High boys’ basketball team defeated Darien, 69-56, on Tuesday.

Quentar Taylor and Mileeq Green scored 12 points, Connor Johnston and Andrew Cutter 10 points, and coach Buddy Bray’s Eagles won every quarter in this FCIAC matchup.

Cutter added 15 rebounds and 7 blocks.

Jake Gruttadauria scored 9 points and had 7 rebounds. Johnston had 7 rebounds and Green 6 rebounds. Taylor had 6 assists.

TRUMBULL 69, DARIEN 56

Darien

John Florita 0 0-0 0; Amir Preston 7 2-4 17; Finn Pokorny 0 0-0 0; Miles Drake 5 0-0 14; Kyle Bloomer 0 0-0 0; Jackson Leone 3 0-0 7; Karson Drake 5 4-4 14; Connor Brennan 1 0-0 2; Brian Kisken 1 0-0 2

Totals: 22 6-8 56

3 Pointers: M. Drake 4, Preston 1, Leone 1

Trumbull

Tyler Woolery 1 0-0 2; Mileeq Green 5 2-3 12; Lance Walsh 1 3-4 5; Connor Johnston 4 2-5 10; Johnny McCain 2 0-0 5; Christian Sanders 0 0-0 0; Sebastian Mettellus 2 0-0 4; Andrew Cutter 4 2-2 10; Jake Gruttadauria 4 1-1 9; Quentar Taylor 3 6-9 12

Totals: 26 16-24 69

3 Pointers: McCain 1

Darien 13 11 15 17 56

Trumbull 21 14 16 18 69