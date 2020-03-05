Trumbull defeats Conard, to play Greenwich in quarterfinals

Recommended Video:

Trumbull’s girls’ basketball team advanced to the Class LL state quarterfinals with a 43-32 win over Conard on Thursday night.

Coach Steve Tobitsch’s No. 5 ranked Eagles improved to 19-5 on the season after the victory against No. 12 Conard (15-7).

Trumbull will host No. 13 Greenwich (16-6) on Monday at 5:15 p.m.

The Eagles broke on top 12-3 after one quarter and took a 25-11 lead into the half.

Conard closed within 34-28 after three.

Cassi Barbato scored 13 points to lead Trumbull.

Maeve Hampford scored 8.

Grace Lesko and Sarah Stolze had 6 points each.

Conard’s Azayiah Felder led all scorers with 16.

TRUMBULL 43, CONARD 32

Trumbull

Emma Gentry: 1 0-0 3; Emi Roberto: 2 1-2 5; Sarah Stolze: 3 0-2 6; Amanda Ruchalski: 0 0-0 0; Maeve Hampford: 3 2-2 8; Sam Guimont: 0 0-0 0; Mary Lynch: 0 0-0 0; Julia Lindwall: 0 2-2 2; Grace Lesko: 3 0-0 6; Cassi Barbato: 5 2-3 13; Grace Trotta: 0 0-0 0; Brooke Guimont: 0 0-0 0

Totals: 17 7-11 43

Conard

Ella DiPippo: 1 2-2 5; Azayiah Felder: 5 6-7 16; Tatiana Harrison: 1 1-1 3; Morgan Dorsey: 1 0-0 2; Sophia Lynch: 2 0-0 6

Totals: 10 9-10 32

Scoring by Quarters:

Trumbull: 12 13 9 9 — 43

Conard: 3 8 17 4 — 32

3-Pointers Made:

Trumbull: Emma Gentry-1 and Cassi Barbato-1

Conard: Ella DiPippo-1 and Sophia Lynch-2